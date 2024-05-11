Joe Burrow mentioned with notable stat in bold 2024 season predictions

What the Cincinnati Bengals offense and Joe Burrow looks like in 2024 has been a topic of debate since before last season ended.

Some of the question marks that started the discourse have come to fruition — mainstays like Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon are gone, the right tackle spot is in flux and new arrivals such as Mike Gesicki hint at changes in schematic approach.

For some, though, there’s still plenty of reason to believe that Burrow will put up huge numbers.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport, for example, listed a few bold predictions for 2024 and listed Burrow leading the league in passing yards as one:

Add in the NFL’s most brutal division in the AFC North, and you have a scenario where the Bengals are going to be embroiled in quite a few back-and-forth affairs. It’s going to fall to Burrow more than ever to carry Cincinnati’s offense. That’s going to lead to the biggest passing numbers of Burrow’s career—and more yards through the air than any other quarterback in the league.

Burrow doing so certainly isn’t impossible now that his injury recovery seems to be on track.

The likely shift to more under-center looks with weapons like Gesicki and new running back Zack Moss should play a role in his being a stat contender across the board.

Naturally, if Burrow’s pacing the league in key stats, there’s a chance that would mean the Bengals are in contention, too, so it’s a bold prediction fans will surely like.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire