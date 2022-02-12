Joe Burrow, man of many nicknames, reveals his favorite
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has earned a few nicknames over the course of his team’s push to Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams.
And by a few we really mean a lot.
Off the top, these are some of the most well known:
Joe Shiesty
Joe Cool
Joey Franchise
Joe Brrr
Smokin’ Joe
Jackpot Joey
There’s probably more, but onlookers get the idea. A couple of the most popular — Joe Brrr and Joe Shiesty — spawned from highlight-video voiceovers from Twitter user @traphouseSports.
And while Burrow was out and about in Los Angeles ahead of the Super Bowl, he stopped for an autograph session with fans and offered the answer to the long-asked question:
.@JoeyB is feeling his "Joe Shiesty" nickname 😂
(via ben.editz.sports/TT) pic.twitter.com/oyhnGkuN07
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 12, 2022
That settles things. Well, unless the Bengals win and we have to add to the extensive list above. Who knows?