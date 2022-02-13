Joe Burrow makes stunning fashion statement arriving at Super 56
The game hasn’t started and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow already won the fashion war.
Check out the stylish threads the second-year quarterback was wearing as he arrived at SoFi Stadium on Sunday for Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams.
This guy has everything, including an amazing sense of fashion. Now all he needs is a ring to go with the “fit.”
Super Shiesty #RuleItAll | #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/fQouljp6xe
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 13, 2022
Cam Newton approves.
What is Joe Burrow listening to? 🤔🎶
(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/kGtsPTmJUK
— ESPN (@espn) February 13, 2022