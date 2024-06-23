Joe Burrow makes his modeling debut at Vogue World 2024 in Paris

Joe Burrow made his NFL debut on Sept. 13, 2020 against the Chargers. Sunday the Bengals' quarterback made his modeling debut, walking at Vogue World 2024 in Paris.

Burrow and his LSU teammate, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, took part in the event, which was part of Paris Fashion Week Men's held this weekend.

Joe in Peter Do for Vogue World @voguemagazine pic.twitter.com/2KhGhTnQVu — kyle smith (@kyleforserious) June 23, 2024

“I've always loved clothes but never really understood the industry, so I wanted to learn more,” Burrow told Vogue.

Watch Joe Burrow make his modeling debut in Paris

pic.twitter.com/DmxhkN7o9Q — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 23, 2024

