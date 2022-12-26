Joe Burrow, Mac Jones react to Bengals-Patriots Week 16 matchup
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones react to Bengals-Patriots Week 16 matchup.
In a season where Bears rookie Velus Jones has dealt with a ton of adversity, he stepped up in Saturday’s loss to the Bills.
Quez Watkins played a lot in the loss to the Cowboys and good things didn't happen when he was targeted. By Dave Zangaro
What did we learn from the fourth straight defeat?
It’s highly unusual for a team to lose every game in December — and experience separate three-game and four-game losing streaks — and still control its playoff destiny.
Game recap and notes from Bengals vs. Patriots in Week 16.
Peter King dives into Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, including the best games from the holiday weekend.
Oday Aboushi and Randy Gregory got into it on the field after the Rams-Broncos game, each throwing a punch at the other
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson spent the first three months of the 2022 season in the category of disappointing quarterbacks, but Mayfield’s season has taken a turn in the right direction in December. Mayfield completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams rout Wilson and the Broncos 51-14 on Sunday. [more]
The Buccaneers’ win on Sunday night wasn’t pretty, but Tom Brady tried to put a positive spin on it afterward. Brady noted that the Bucs are now just one win away from winning the NFC South: If the Bucs win next week’s game against the Panthers, they win their division. “7-8 is not where we [more]
Mac Jones could reportedly face discipline for low block on Bengals CB Eli Apple.
The New York Giants have a clear path to the playoffs and several not-so-clear paths to the playoffs. Here's how they can clinch in Week 17.
The Patriots somehow control their own destiny in the AFC playoff race after the Dolphins' late collapse against the Packers on Christmas Day.
Three fourth-quarter interceptions from Tagovailoa helped spur a Packers win.
Jerick McKinnon, once seeing the photo in the locker room, told Patrick Mahomes he needed to get some perfect words together.
The 49ers kept pace with Vikings and made up a game on the Eagles in the NFC playoff standings.
Russell Wilson in Denver is one of the worst fails in NFL history.
It's going to be hard to top this one from Joe Burrow.
49ers QB Brock Purdy explained how practicing against Nick Bosa as the scout-team quarterback has helped his presence in the pocket now when he's the starter.
Key contributors during OSU volleyball's Elite 8 season, Mac Podraza, Kylie Murr, Gabby Gonzales, Jenaisya Moore, and Adria Powell are transferring.