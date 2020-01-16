Joe Burrow says he suffered torn rib cartilage during College Football Playoff championship game

The legend of Joe Burrow just keeps on growing.

As if passing for 463 yards and five touchdowns plus a rushing score in the College Football Playoff championship game wasn’t enough to cement the LSU quarterback’s season as the best in college football history, the man himself has now confirmed that he was playing hurt for more than half the game.

Burrow said during an appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast that he suffered torn cartilage in his ribs after taking a big shot to the body from Clemson linebacker James Skalski in the second quarter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"It's overcoming my violent hangover right now. I'm getting pretty old," Burrow said on the podcast. "I tore some cartilage in my ribs."

Healthy or not, Joe Burrow didn't have much trouble picking apart Clemson after a slow start. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The impact of the hit and Burrow’s apparent discomfort around halftime led to some speculation that the senior had suffered a broken rib, but this still sounds pretty painful.

Burrow downplayed the idea he was hurt after the game, telling reporters “I was fine. I was just fine.”

Burrow certainly didn’t look worse for wear in the second half, when he continued to flambé the Clemson secondary on his way to a title. The NFL draft, where’s expected to be taken first overall, now awaits Burrow. The Cincinnati Bengals probably won’t have to fret about his toughness.

More from Yahoo Sports: