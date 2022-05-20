Joe Burrow: I love playing the Ravens because they talk

Games between the Ravens and Bengals were not a lot of fun for Cincinnati for a long stretch of time, but the 2021 season represented a break from tradition.

The Bengals won the AFC North and went to the Super Bowl while the Ravens missed the postseason for the first time since 2017. Part of the reason for those outcomes were a pair of Bengals blowouts over the Ravens. They won 41-17 at home in Week 7 and 41-21 in Baltimore in Week 16 with Joe Burrow putting up huge numbers both times.

He threw for 416 yards and three touchdowns in the first meeting and 525 yards and four touchdowns in the rematch. During a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Burrow said that the Ravens like to talk a lot of trash and that makes him love the meetings with their divisional rivals all the more.

“I love playing the Ravens because they talk,” Burrow said. “They talk. I love that. . . . [The score] was a lot to a little. I threw for 520-something in the second one and I threw for 400-something in the first one. Ja’Marr had like 260-something yards the first game. Yeah, I love playing the Ravens. They like to talk. I don’t start the talking, but I usually — if somebody pokes me, I can talk a little bit.”

Poking the Bengals quarterback didn’t work out for the Ravens last season. On a Sunday night in Week 5, we’ll find out if the Ravens try something different this time around.

