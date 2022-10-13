Joe Burrow looking forward to return to Dome this weekend

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow knows a thing or two about the Caesars Superdome.

In fact, the last notable time he was there, Burrow was lighting a cigar in one of the most iconic viral football moments of the last decade after LSU’s 2019 title win.

Now, Burrow and the Bengals prep to take on the New Orleans Saints at that very same venue. Naturally, reporters asked Burrow to recall that special moment.

“I didn’t even know there was a camera right there. That’s all I got,” Burrow said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “Cigars are kind of celebratory thing, and we had just won a national title and we wanted to celebrate.”

Burrow also sat down with ESPN’s Adam Schefter and talked about his good memories there and his hope that Sunday is just another:

Bengals’ QB @JoeyB discusses the Joe Burrow Foundation that will address hunger and mental health needs for children in Ohio and Louisiana, as well as this week’s return to New Orleans to play the Saints: 🎧 https://t.co/UUy7fAM3az pic.twitter.com/STBYqKknlZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2022

That’s no simple task with the Bengals’ offense struggling and Zac Taylor’s play-calling coming under fire. Those Saints are 2-3 but competitive, too, making for a likely trap game for a would-be contender.

But it’s safe to expect a rather friendly crowd for Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and others, making for a special moment nonetheless.

