Joe Burrow looking to be first QB to win college football national title, Heisman and Super Bowl

Joe Burrow has an opportunity to make history Feb. 13 in Los Angeles. Having won the college football national championship with LSU and the Heisman in 2019, the Bengals quarterback could add Super Bowl champion to his stacked résumé.

Only three players in NFL history have accomplished all three: Tony Dorsett, Marcus Allen and Charles Woodson. Burrow would be the first quarterback to do so.

Defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime Sunday in the AFC championship, Burrow finished with 250 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, leading the franchise to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.

Burrow and the Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl 56. The two teams have not met since 2019.

