Joe Burrow lobbies for Thaddeus Moss to make Bengals’ final roster

With the cutdown to 53 players coming this Tuesday, the Cincinnati Bengals’ leader is making a hard push for a young weapon to make the final roster.

Tight end Thaddeus Moss is coming off a game with five catches for 44 yards in Cincinnati’s 29-26 preseason finale loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday as he is fighting for one of the final roster spots on the Bengals. That, after a strong showing in camp and other preseason contests.

On Sunday, he got a strong endorsement from quarterback and former LSU teammate Joe Burrow, as captured by ESPN’s Ben Baby: “I think he’s going to be a big part of this team.”

Joe Burrow on his good friend Thaddeus Moss: "I think he's going to be a big part of this team." Said Moss was actually in town to hang out with Burrow a week before the Bengals signed him. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 29, 2021

Burrow also added (H/T Sports Illustrated):

“We were talking about it on the sideline. There are certain plays where we asked Kyle (Shurmur), ‘Hey, why’d you go here?’ And he’s like, ‘I just know where Thaddeus is gonna be. I know exactly what Thaddeus is gonna do and I know he’s going to be open,'” Burrow said. “Thaddeus is a guy that works really, really hard, gets better every single day, is always asking questions about the offense. He’s studying the script, and then he sits next to Brandon (Allen) in the locker room, and he’ll either ask me or Brandon, ‘Hey, on this route or in this coverage, what do you you want me to do?’ And you tell him and he does it. He’s not a guy that you have to tell over and over and over again. And those guys are really valuable. I think he’s gonna be a big part of this team that I’m excited to have.”

The Bengals claimed Moss off waivers from Washington in April and was competing with Mason Schreck and Mitchell Wilcox for the third tight end spot behind CJ Uzomah and Drew Sample.

