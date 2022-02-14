Joe Burrow limps off after Super Bowl record-tying seventh sack

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been beaten up in Super Bowl LVI.

Burrow was sacked for the seventh time in this game, tying the Super Bowl record, and he immediately grabbed his knee in pain and limped off the field.

Sacks have been a major problem for Burrow all season and in the playoffs, and the Super Bowl has been no different: The Rams’ pass rush has been all over him.

Still, the Bengals have a 20-16 lead in the fourth quarter.

