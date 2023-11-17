Joe Burrow questionable to return with wrist injury

Joe Burrow appeared to aggravate whatever is wrong with his right hand on a touchdown throw to Joe Mixon that has the Bengals in the lead, 10-7.

The Bengals quarterback went into the blue medical tent, and when he came out, he was unable to throw on the sideline as he attempted two passes.

The Bengals list him as questionable to return with a right wrist injury.

Burrow did not appear on the team's injury report this week, but he arrived in Baltimore on Wednesday wearing something on his throwing hand. The team posted an arrival video in Baltimore with an image of Burrow's hand with a black fingerless sleeve on it.

The Bengals later deleted the video.

Burrow took a hit from Jadeveon Clowney on a 9-yard completion to Joe Mixon on the play before the running back caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Burrow.

Burrow is 11-of-17 for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Jake Browning is warming up on the sideline, and the Bengals do not have a backup quarterback behind him tonight.