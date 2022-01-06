Joe Burrow leaked Bengals QB change to Brandon Allen in funny exchange

The Cincinnati Bengals will start quarterback Brandon Allen against the Cleveland Browns in the season finale, opting to rest Joe Burrow’s knee.

Normally, we might not know how this sort of news broke throughout the Bengals organization. But thanks to a funny moment from Burrow, it’s pretty clear.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway, Burrow found out first, then leaked the news to Allen before head coach Zac Taylor could let the backup quarterback know about the change.

And the text message Allen received? Simple:

“Tag, you’re in.”

It’s just another funny, wholesome moment from this team that has so many likable people involved in the day-to-day process. Another example? Burrow’s hilarious mic’d up session during the game against the Chiefs.

Allen will get a quick tag in for Sunday, then he’s tagging back out for the Bengals when they host a playoff game in the wild card round.

