Joe Burrow lands top 3 in 2024 QB rankings

Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow nearly fell out of the top 10 in recent fantasy football quarterback rankings.

As expected, though, he fares much better in standard rankings.

Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus just rolled out 2024 rankings for all 32 starters and slots Burrow third behind only Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson:

Burrow, unfortunately, had an injury-riddled 2023, starting with a calf strain that it appeared he was rushed back from to start the season. He then suffered a torn ligament in his wrist on his throwing hand that ended his season. But I won’t let an injury-affected season take away from what we have seen from Burrow when he is fully healthy: an ice-in-his-veins decision-maker with assassin-like accuracy and MVP-caliber play.

Some variation of that theme — with Josh Allen and Justin Herbert mixed in for good measure — usually dominates the top five in normal passer rankings right now.

It says much about Burrow that despite the injury-plagued season last year that started during the summer, he remains in the top three rankings like this.

Burrow’s top weapon Ja’Marr Chase had a similar spot in recent rankings, too.

