After the Bengals signed Orlando Brown to be their left tackle, Jonah Williams — who previously held that job — did not attend most of the team’s offseason program, though he did attend mandatory minicamp.

Williams reportedly requested to be traded, but Cincinnati clearly did not move him. The club intends for Williams to play at right tackle, with La'el Collins still out indefinitely as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered late in the 2022 season.

During minicamp, Williams said he’s “happy to be a contributor on a team where I have so many great teammates.” So, he ostensibly got over whatever issues he had with the team.

That’s good news for quarterback Joe Burrow, who said it was good to have Williams back.

“Whenever guys have business going on it’s always nice to get them back around the guys and see their face,” Burrow said last week, via James Rapien of SI.com. “We all know how hard Jonah works, the work he puts in to put his best foot forward on Sundays. I don’t think that will affect his play at all.”

The 11th overall pick of the 2019 draft, Williams has been Cincinnati’s starting left tackle since 2020 after recovering from a torn labrum that kept him out his entire rookie season. He has not played right tackle since his freshman year at Alabama.

Joe Burrow on Jonah Williams: Offseason business issues won’t affect his play originally appeared on Pro Football Talk