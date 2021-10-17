Joe Burrow to Joe Mixon for 40-yard TD on 4th-and-1

It doesn’t appear as if the Cincinnati Bengals have taken the Detroit Lions lightly.

Zac Taylor has his team ready and rolling against their winless NFC North foes on Sunday of Week 6.

One of the highlights came on a fourth-and-1 in the third quarter.

Joe Burrow hits Joe Mixon and the running back does the rest, not only getting a touchdown but also a first down to make it 17-0 after the PAT.

Mixon goes ALL THE WAY on 4th down! #RuleTheJungle 📺: #CINvsDET on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/3MKEtOFhGD — NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2021

Poor Dan Campbell.