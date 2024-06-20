Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase make NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List

Two Bengals players occupy the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) “Top 50 Player Sales List,” which tracks the sales of jerseys, T-shirts, bobbleheads and any other official merchandise sold with a specific player’s name, image or likeness.

Joe Burrow is the highest-ranked Bengal on the list at number seven. Ja'Marr Chase comes in at number 29.

Joe Burrow is seventh on the NFLPA rankings for sales of jerseys, T-shirts and other gear.

According to the NFLPA, the list “is a key indicator of the most marketable and influential players.”

Bengals training camp Check out the Cincinnati Bengals' training camp schedule, including public practices

Bengals analysis Five things we learned about the Bengals this offseason

Bengals players have moved down the list since its last iteration from before the 2023 NFL season. In that list, Burrow was third, Chase 19th and Tee Higgins 41st.

The NFLPA’s release says that Burrow was in the top five for sales of framed memorabilia, ISlide custom sandals, Funko Pops, Fathead wall decals and more.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase among NFL's most marketable, per report