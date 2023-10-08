Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase lead Bengals to 34-20 win over Cardinals

Joe Burrow is back and so is Ja'Marr Chase.

The star quarterback showed his strained calf is healed, playing his best game of the season in leading the Bengals to a 34-20 win over the Cardinals. Cincinnati is 2-3 and Arizona 1-4.

Burrow completed 36 of 46 passes for 317 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

He found his favorite target, who is "always open," a franchise-record 15 times for 192 yards and three touchdowns. Chase broke Carl Pickens' previous team mark of 13 catches set in 1998 against the Steelers.

Joe Mixon had 25 carries for 81 yards.

Germaine Pratt had 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception and a pass defensed. He was injured on his interception, which came on fourth down with 4:56 remaining. Trey Hendrickson had four tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defensed.

They harassed Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs and forced him into a pick-six, a 11-yard return by Cam Taylor-Britt. Dobbs went 15-of-32 for 166 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Hollywood Brown caught four passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.