Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase team to lead Bengals over Saints

Barry Werner
·1 min read

It was an unofficial homecoming. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase were back in Louisiana, where they starred at LSU in college.

Nothing changed other than the uniforms and the fact these cool cats went from being Tigers to Bengals.

Burrow threw for 300 yards and 3 touchdowns, a pair to Chase, including the game-winners as Cincinnati rallied to down the Saints, 30-26.

Chase caught 7 passes for 132 yards, including the game-winner, which went for 60 yards with 1:57 left in the game.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

