Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase are 6-0 in playoff games so far

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and favorite target Ja’Marr Chase have yet to lose a playoff game.

Ahead of the Bengals’ clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game, it’s a fun thing to look back on and think about so far.

At LSU together, the duo went 4-0 and had that historic 2019 season that saw them winning a national title. And over two pro playoff games, they’ve bested the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans while winning the franchise’s first playoff game in 31 years.

Maybe this shouldn’t be too shocking — the Bengals were the only undefeated team against AFC playoff teams entering the postseason. Those were effectively “playoff” caliber encounters, too.

NFL Research rounded up the stats on the dynamic duo in must-have scenarios:

Joe Burrow & Ja'Marr Chase are undefeated together in postseason games dating back to college (4-0 w/ @LSUfootball, 2-0 w/ the @Bengals) In those 6 games … Burrow: 381.8 pass YPG & 22 pass TD Chase: 106.8 rec YPG & 4 rec TD 📸: Jeff Dean/AP pic.twitter.com/cW0xlOa8Sb — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 26, 2022

This hardly means the Bengals are guaranteed a win in Kansas City — but it is quite the reason for cautious optimism.

