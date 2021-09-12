Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase clear major hurdles on Bengals’ first TD drive of season

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and fifth-overall draft pick Ja’Marr Chase cleared some notable hurdles in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

On a solid touchdown march down the field to tie things up at seven just before halftime, Chase caught a pair of big passes, including first downs. That should serve to silence any critics or doubters about his drop issues that popped up during preseason games.

And Burrow? After taking several hits earlier in the first half, he capped off the smooth touchdown drive with a scoring pass to Tee Higgins, flashing some “9 to 85” action for good measure.

Some highlights:

