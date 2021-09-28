Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase stay hot; Chark and Edwards-Helaire both find pay dirt
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Week three of the NFL season has come and gone and plenty of former LSU Tigers made their mark for their pro teams from Thursday to Sunday around the NFL.
Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase lead the way by connecting for two more touchdowns in a win against the Pittsburg Steelers. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence found DJ Chark for a score and Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire found the end zone for the first time this season.
9️⃣🤝1️⃣
It’s just not fair
📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/9KSeXi31Lb
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 26, 2021
Here’s a full look at each former LSU Tiger at a skill position in this week’s NFL action.
Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers
(Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow:14/18, 172 yards passing, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 122.9 passer rating
Ja’Marr Chase: 4 receptions, 65 yards, 2 TDs
Carolina Panthers vs Houston Texans
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Carolina Panthers
Terrace Marshall Jr: 4 receptions, 48 yards
Donte Jackson: 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Browns
Odell Beckham Jr.: 5 receptions, 77 yards, 10 rushing yards
Grant Delpit: 1 assisted tackle
Greedy Williams: 1 pass defended, 1 special team tackle
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Arizona Cardinals
(Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Jacksonville Jaguars
DJ Chark: 3 receptions, 49 yards, 1 TD
K’Lavon Chaisson: 3 tackles
FIND CHARK@DJChark82 | WRTS
📺 FOX
pic.twitter.com/F2mcr9e2C6
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 26, 2021
Arizona Cardinals
Rashard Lawrence: No stats recorded
Buffalo Bills vs Washington Football Team
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Buffalo Bills
Tre’Davious White: 3 tackles, 1 forced fumble
Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders
(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Las Vegas Raiders
Foster Moreau: 1 reception, 8 yards
Miami Dolphins
Duke Riley: No stats recorded
Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Chiefs
Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 17 rushes, 100 yards, 2 receptions, 9 yards, 1 TD
Damian Williams: 7 rushes, 28 yards, 2 receptions, 11 yards
Tyrann Mathieu: 5 tackles
Bounce Back, @Clydro_22
📺 CBS
pic.twitter.com/7pYuukzJjk
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 26, 2021
New England Patriots vs New Orleans Saints
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots
Davon Godchaux: 5 tackles, 1 quarterback hit
Jalen Mills: 4 tackles
Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson: 9 receptions, 118 yards, 1 TD
Danielle Hunter: 3 tackles, 1 quarterback hit
Patrick Peterson: 2 tackles
✈️✈️✈️
📺 FOXpic.twitter.com/3NEeagK21I
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 26, 2021
Seattle Seahawks
Al Woods: 1 tackle
Jamal Adams: 12 tackles, 1 TFL
Atlanta Falcons vs New York Giants
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Falcons
Russell Gage: Not active
Deion Jones: 13 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Leonard Fournette: 4 rushes, 8 yards
Devin White: 7 tackles, 1 quarterback hit
Kevin Minter: No stats recorded.
Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions
(AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Queen: 6 tackles
Detroit Lions
Michael Brockers: 1 tackle
1
1