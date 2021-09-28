Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase stay hot; Chark and Edwards-Helaire both find pay dirt

Week three of the NFL season has come and gone and plenty of former LSU Tigers made their mark for their pro teams from Thursday to Sunday around the NFL.

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase lead the way by connecting for two more touchdowns in a win against the Pittsburg Steelers. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence found DJ Chark for a score and Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire found the end zone for the first time this season.

9️⃣🤝1️⃣

It’s just not fair 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/9KSeXi31Lb — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 26, 2021

Here’s a full look at each former LSU Tiger at a skill position in this week’s NFL action.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers

(Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow:14/18, 172 yards passing, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 122.9 passer rating

Ja’Marr Chase: 4 receptions, 65 yards, 2 TDs

Carolina Panthers vs Houston Texans

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers

Terrace Marshall Jr: 4 receptions, 48 yards

Donte Jackson: 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham Jr.: 5 receptions, 77 yards, 10 rushing yards

Grant Delpit: 1 assisted tackle

Greedy Williams: 1 pass defended, 1 special team tackle

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Arizona Cardinals

(Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Jacksonville Jaguars

DJ Chark: 3 receptions, 49 yards, 1 TD

K’Lavon Chaisson: 3 tackles

Arizona Cardinals

Rashard Lawrence: No stats recorded

Buffalo Bills vs Washington Football Team

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills

Tre’Davious White: 3 tackles, 1 forced fumble

Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders

Foster Moreau: 1 reception, 8 yards

Miami Dolphins

Duke Riley: No stats recorded

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 17 rushes, 100 yards, 2 receptions, 9 yards, 1 TD

Damian Williams: 7 rushes, 28 yards, 2 receptions, 11 yards

Tyrann Mathieu: 5 tackles

New England Patriots vs New Orleans Saints

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots

Davon Godchaux: 5 tackles, 1 quarterback hit

Jalen Mills: 4 tackles

Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson: 9 receptions, 118 yards, 1 TD

Danielle Hunter: 3 tackles, 1 quarterback hit

Patrick Peterson: 2 tackles

Seattle Seahawks

Al Woods: 1 tackle

Jamal Adams: 12 tackles, 1 TFL

Atlanta Falcons vs New York Giants

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons

Russell Gage: Not active

Deion Jones: 13 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Leonard Fournette: 4 rushes, 8 yards

Devin White: 7 tackles, 1 quarterback hit

Kevin Minter: No stats recorded.

Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions

(AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Queen: 6 tackles

Detroit Lions

Michael Brockers: 1 tackle

