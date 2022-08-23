Breaking News:

Kevin Durant staying in Brooklyn despite trade request

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase ranked in NFL’s top 100 heading into 2022

Will Rosenblatt
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joe Burrow
    Joe Burrow
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The NFL is in the midst of unveiling its top-100 list for the 2022 season, and a couple of former Tigers made a recent appearance.

Receiver Ja'Marr Chase came in at No. 24 while his Cincinnati Bengals teammate Joe Burrow sat at No. 21. It’s the first time either player has appeared on the list. Each year, the list is determined by the votes cast by current NFL players.

Coming off an injury, Burrow put together an MVP-caliber season. He led the league in yards per attempt and passer rating. Chase ranked fourth in the NFL in receiving yards in 2021, despite it being his rookie year. His playmaking ability played a big role in the Bengals’ improvement and playoff run.

 

After leading LSU to a national title, the two have become one of the most dynamic QB to WR connections in the league. If Burrow and Chase continue on this trajectory, there’s a chance we see them even higher in 2023.

List

LSU football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire

Recommended Stories