Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase ranked in NFL’s top 100 heading into 2022

The NFL is in the midst of unveiling its top-100 list for the 2022 season, and a couple of former Tigers made a recent appearance.

Receiver Ja'Marr Chase came in at No. 24 while his Cincinnati Bengals teammate Joe Burrow sat at No. 21. It’s the first time either player has appeared on the list. Each year, the list is determined by the votes cast by current NFL players.

Coming off an injury, Burrow put together an MVP-caliber season. He led the league in yards per attempt and passer rating. Chase ranked fourth in the NFL in receiving yards in 2021, despite it being his rookie year. His playmaking ability played a big role in the Bengals’ improvement and playoff run.

Since we're talkin' Top NFL Players…here's how @JoeyB earned his spot on the list 👏 More highlights ➡️ https://t.co/KpeqK4RKUm pic.twitter.com/WVYzyGTaZb — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 22, 2022

Making his #NFLTop100 debut at spot 24 🔥@Bengals WR @Real10jayy__ made an immediate impact in his rookie season. pic.twitter.com/8gPGMs45vZ — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 22, 2022

After leading LSU to a national title, the two have become one of the most dynamic QB to WR connections in the league. If Burrow and Chase continue on this trajectory, there’s a chance we see them even higher in 2023.

