Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase headline former LSU Tigers in the NFL in week 7

It has become a weekly tradition at this point, what will Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase do this week? On Sunday they lit up the scoreboard against the Baltimore Ravens. While Baltimore can be a hostile environment with the crowd, Joey B was not worried about it.

We do it a little differently in the South.

Speaking of Chase, he continues to set NFL records as he moves along. Chase is now No. 2 in the league with 754 yards and six touchdowns. His seven-game start to his career, well it is the best ever start. Chase continues to show that picking him over Penei Sewell was the right move as the Bengals are rolling with the former Tiger duo.

Deion Smith and Devin White had monster games over the weekend. Both tallied double-digit tackle numbers and helped their teams win on Sunday. We take a look at each former LSU Tiger in the NFL during week seven.

Denver Broncos vs Cleveland Browns

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham Jr: 2 rec | 23 yards

Jarvis Landry: 5 rec | 37 yards

Grant Delpit: 1 tackle | 1 pass defended

Greedy Williams: 1 pass defended

Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow: 23/38 | 416 yards | 3 TDs

Ja’Marr Chase: 8 receptions | 201 yards | 1 TD

Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Queen: 2 tackles | 1 TFL

Atlanta Falcons vs Miami Dolphins

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons

Russell Gage: 4 receptions | 67 yards | 1 TD

Deion Jones: 15 tackles | 1 sack | 3 TFL | 1 QB hit

Miami Dolphins

Duke Riley: 1 tackle

New York Jets vs New England Patriots

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

New England Patriots

Jalen Mills: 3 tackles | 1 TFL

Davon Godchaux: 1 tackle

Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants

(Al Bello/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers

Donte Jackson: 4 tackles | 1 pass defended

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tennessee Titans

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs

Darrel Williams: 5 carries | 20 yards | 3 receptions | 30 yards

Tyrann Mathieu: 6 tackles

Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Rams

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions

Michael Brockers: 3 tackles

Philadelphia Eagles vs Las Vegas Raiders

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders

Foster Moreau: 6 rec | 60 yards | 1 TD

Chicago Bears vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Leonard Fournette: 15 carries | 81 yards | 1 TD | 2 rec | 9 yards

Devin White: 10 tackles | 1 TFL | 1 QB hit | 1 fumble recovery

Kevin Minter: 5 tackles | 1 QB hit

Rashard Robinson: 1 tackle

Indianapolis Colts vs San Francisco 49ers

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers

Arden Key: 2 tackles

New Orleans Saints vs Seattle Seahawks

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints

Kwon Alexander: 1 tackle

Seattle Seahawks

Jamal Adams: 2 tackles | 1 pass defended

Al Woods: 4 tackles | 1 pass defended

