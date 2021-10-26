Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase headline former LSU Tigers in the NFL in week 7
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
It has become a weekly tradition at this point, what will Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase do this week? On Sunday they lit up the scoreboard against the Baltimore Ravens. While Baltimore can be a hostile environment with the crowd, Joey B was not worried about it.
We do it a little differently in the South.
Saturdays in the SEC >>>> pic.twitter.com/L0dRNliTrx
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 25, 2021
Speaking of Chase, he continues to set NFL records as he moves along. Chase is now No. 2 in the league with 754 yards and six touchdowns. His seven-game start to his career, well it is the best ever start. Chase continues to show that picking him over Penei Sewell was the right move as the Bengals are rolling with the former Tiger duo.
Deion Smith and Devin White had monster games over the weekend. Both tallied double-digit tackle numbers and helped their teams win on Sunday. We take a look at each former LSU Tiger in the NFL during week seven.
Denver Broncos vs Cleveland Browns
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Browns
Odell Beckham Jr: 2 rec | 23 yards
Jarvis Landry: 5 rec | 37 yards
Grant Delpit: 1 tackle | 1 pass defended
Greedy Williams: 1 pass defended
Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow: 23/38 | 416 yards | 3 TDs
Ja’Marr Chase: 8 receptions | 201 yards | 1 TD
Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Queen: 2 tackles | 1 TFL
Atlanta Falcons vs Miami Dolphins
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Falcons
Russell Gage: 4 receptions | 67 yards | 1 TD
Deion Jones: 15 tackles | 1 sack | 3 TFL | 1 QB hit
Miami Dolphins
Duke Riley: 1 tackle
New York Jets vs New England Patriots
(AP Photo/Stew Milne)
New England Patriots
Jalen Mills: 3 tackles | 1 TFL
Davon Godchaux: 1 tackle
Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants
(Al Bello/Getty Images)
Carolina Panthers
Donte Jackson: 4 tackles | 1 pass defended
Kansas City Chiefs vs Tennessee Titans
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Chiefs
Darrel Williams: 5 carries | 20 yards | 3 receptions | 30 yards
Tyrann Mathieu: 6 tackles
Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Rams
(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Detroit Lions
Michael Brockers: 3 tackles
Philadelphia Eagles vs Las Vegas Raiders
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Las Vegas Raiders
Foster Moreau: 6 rec | 60 yards | 1 TD
Chicago Bears vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Leonard Fournette: 15 carries | 81 yards | 1 TD | 2 rec | 9 yards
Devin White: 10 tackles | 1 TFL | 1 QB hit | 1 fumble recovery
Kevin Minter: 5 tackles | 1 QB hit
Rashard Robinson: 1 tackle
Indianapolis Colts vs San Francisco 49ers
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco 49ers
Arden Key: 2 tackles
New Orleans Saints vs Seattle Seahawks
(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
New Orleans Saints
Kwon Alexander: 1 tackle
Seattle Seahawks
Jamal Adams: 2 tackles | 1 pass defended
Al Woods: 4 tackles | 1 pass defended
1
1