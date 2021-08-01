  • Oops!
Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase put on show for live crowd at Bengals training camp

Chris Roling
·1 min read
Things haven’t been perfect for the Cincinnati Bengals offense at training camp as a new-look defense shows off some nasty new bite.

But one thing remains true — the tandem of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase is electric, especially in front of a live crowd.

The LSU connection was flying high for most of Saturday after a loud bit of player introductions, one of the only practice sessions actually open to fans this summer at Paul Brown Stadium. Whether it was in warmups or during actual drills, Burrow and Chase put up a few highlight-worthy plays that got big reactions from the crowd:

The offense still needs to do quite a bit to get on the same page and consistently move the ball, even in practice sessions.

But so far, Chase looks every bit of a top-five pick and a guy who has indeed already re-established his connection with Burrow.

