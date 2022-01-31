Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase’s dads celebrated Bengals AFC title together

The Cincinnati Bengals made sure to bring that electric Joe Burrow — Ja’Marr Chase LSU connection to town in the hopes of turning the franchise around.

They did just that — and brought their families with them.

The Bengals are through to Super Bowl LVI on February 13 thanks to their win in the AFC title game over the Kansas City Chiefs.

And funnily enough, while Burrow and Chase had great games in that showdown, it’s their fathers going viral after the contest because they celebrated together with cigars of their own.

LSU football was kind enough to grab the moment on social media after the game:

Jimmy Chase 🤝 Jimmy Burrow Smoke em if you got ‘em 💨 pic.twitter.com/eKVkJ7TOKV — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 31, 2022

