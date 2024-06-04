Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase congratulate Justin Jefferson on big extension

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase took to social media to celebrate Justin Jefferson’s extension with the Minnesota Vikings.

Joe Burrow wasn’t far behind.

Chase hit the “BREAK THE BANK,” caption in the process, celebrating that four-year extension for Jefferson that checks in at $140 million and an annual average of $35 million per year.

Of course, Chase has more than one reason to be happy about the major deal. He’s obviously friends with his former LSU teammates. And the massive leap that dwarfs all others at the wideout position means Chase’s own extension numbers just skyrocketed.

Despite this, Chase’s extension likely won’t happen until this time next year given that he’s under contract through 2025, among other reasons.

Here’s a look at the posts:

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire