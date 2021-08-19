Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase go viral for funny training camp photo

Chris Roling
·1 min read
Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase go viral for funny training camp photo
One would think if Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase were to go viral together at Cincinnati Bengals training camp, it would be due to a big touchdown highlight.

Or not.

While Burrow and Chase have had a strong connection at camp as expected, the dynamic duo from LSU went viral for a different reason on Wednesday — thanks to the way they traveled around training camp.

Cincinnati’s social media team shared a hilarious picture of Burrow and Chase driving around on a cart. A silly, small thing, but the internet quickly made it a must-see moment of camp.

For reference, the original photo:

And the internet doing internet things:

