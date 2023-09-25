Joe Burrow injury updates: Latest on Bengals QB before 'Monday Night Football' vs. Rams

As the Cincinnati Bengals try to avoid an 0-3 start to the season, they could be without quarterback Joe Burrow for their critical "Monday Night Football" matchup.

Burrow re-aggravated his calf injury in Cincinnati's Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and is listed as questionable for Monday night's tilt against the Los Angeles Rams. The fourth-year signal-caller first sustained the injury in training camp and missed five weeks before returning for Cincinnati's season opener.

The stakes are high for the Bengals, who are already looking to climb out of a sizable hole after two weeks. Of the 100 teams that started 0-3 since 2002, only one – the 2018 Houston Texans – went on to reach the playoffs.

Here's the latest on Burrow's injury leading into Monday:

What's Joe Burrow's injury status?

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks off the field after a loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Saturday that the decision on Burrow's playing status could go down to the wire on Monday. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday that Burrow took first-team reps during Sunday's walk-through practice after working with the scout team on Friday and Saturday.

"We'll see," Taylor said. "It's really day-to-day. We'll have conversations and see where it goes."

Who will start at QB for Bengals if Joe Burrow can't play?

If Burrow ends up sitting out, it could put Cincinnati in a pinch.

Backup Jake Browning would be the next man up behind center, with the undrafted signal-caller out of Washington and former Minnesota Vikings practice squad member only having attempted one pass – an incompletion this year in Week 1 – in his entire NFL career.

The Bengals this week signed AJ McCarron – who played for the team from 2014-17 – and Reid Sinnett to the practice squad.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Burrow injury updates: Bengals QB's latest ahead of 'MNF' vs. Rams