Joe Burrow initially wanted to play RB or WR but now looking to do something no QB has done

Joe Burrow wanted to play receiver or running back when he first started playing football. His Pee Wee football coach steered him to quarterback.

“I wanted to be a running back or a receiver; I don’t know why,” Burrow said, via NFL Media. “I guess I thought in Pee Wee football we weren’t going to throw the ball very much, so I wanted to have the ball in my hand. Obviously, I’m glad it worked out the way that it did. This is my career. I don’t know if I’d be an NFL wide receiver. That’s probably a pipe dream. But I can play quarterback pretty well.”

Burrow can become the first quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy, a national championship in college and a Super Bowl. He also was a No. 1 overall draft choice. All of that has happened since 2019.

While Burrow was winning the Heisman and a national championship at LSU in 2019, the Bengals were going 2-14 and securing the top choice. It allowed them to draft Burrow. The rest, literally, is history.

“I think my favorite part about playing quarterback (is) there’s great players at every position in the NFL, but I think only a few really affect the game in a drastic way, and I think quarterback is the one position on the field that can really affect the game on every single play and I like having the ball in my hands every play and being able to win or lose with me,” Burrow said.

