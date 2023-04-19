Joe Burrow influenced Irv Smith Jr.’s decision to join the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals got their tight end when Irv Smith Jr. signed a one-year deal with the team in March.

Smith has said that he believes he could be the missing piece the Bengals need to get over the hump and win a Super Bowl.

A big reason that Smith came to Cincinnati was because of Joe Burrow, according to an interview from Mohammad Ahmad at Cleveland.com.

“It definitely factored my decision. He’s arguably the best quarterback, if not one of the best, quarterbacks in the NFL. He’s young as well and he’s had a lot of talent and has been to a lot of big games and played in a lot of big situations. He has everything you want in a quarterback,” Smith said.

That’s one of the many benefits of having a star quarterback. Not only does Burrow make the team better with his play on the field, but he has other players wanting to come and play for the Bengals as well.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire