Joe Burrow: I'll never apologize for a win

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has had better games than he did against the Seahawks on Sunday, but the result was what mattered to him when the final whistle blew in Cincinnati.

The Bengals defense carried the team to a 17-13 win that moved them to 3-3 on the year after an 0-2 start. The Bengals only scored three points and picked up four first downs after halftime against Seattle, so it's not a performance that anyone will be trying to replicate in the weeks to come but Burrow said that the journey was less significant than the destination when all was said and done.

"Yes, there were definitely opportunities that we had that we didn't capitalize on, but we got the win," Burrow said in his postgame press conference. "It's a lot easier to fix things when you're 3-3 than if you had lost this one. So, I'm never going to apologize for a win."

The Bengals have a bye in Week Seven, so they'll have a chance to work on the things that didn't go right before they get back on the field to try to continue their winning ways.