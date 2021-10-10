Joe Burrow hospitalized with possible throat contusion after Bengals loss to Packers

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was hospitalized for a possible throat contusion following Sunday's 25-22 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The Bengals announced the news after the game. It's not clear when or how Burrow suffered the injury or how serious it is. Burrow finished the game and didn't show any outward signs of injury on the field.

The Cincinnati Enquirer's Kelsey Conway reports that Burrow was having trouble speaking. He did not appear for his regular postgame media session.

Burrow visited medical tent in first half

Burrow briefly left Sunday's game for a sideline medical tent after taking a big hit at the end of a second-quarter scramble.

The hit happened on a drive-ending third down, and Burrow was back on the field for Cincinnati's next possession, where he completed two passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. He didn't miss a snap.

Burrow finished the day completing 26 of 38 pass attempts for 281 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was sacked three times in addition to the hit on the second-quarter scramble.