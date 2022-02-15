Joe Burrow hopped on stage with Kid Cudi at Bengals’ Super Bowl afterparty

Chris Roling
·1 min read
Joe Burrow hopped on stage with Kid Cudi at Bengals’ Super Bowl afterparty
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow raised some eyebrows before Super Bowl LVI by shipping his game-worn, signed AFC title game jersey to Ohio rapper Kid Cudi.

Burrow, citing Cudi as an inspiration when he grew up, then had Cudi booked as a performer for Cincinnati’s Super Bowl afterparty.

That afterparty was quite a bit more relaxed than it could’ve been given that the team came up short against the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl itself.

Interestingly, though, footage of the party isn’t just funny and cool insight — it gave us a look at Burrow’s injured knee right after the game. From the footage we have, it would appear things are just fine:

