Joe Burrow: Hopefully we have Jonah Williams back, but business is business

While Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams requested a trade after the club signed Orlando Brown Jr. to play left tackle, Williams currently remains with Cincinnati.

A report emerged on Monday that the Bengals and Jaguars had pre-draft discussions about a potential Williams trade. But Cincinnati elected to keep the offensive tackle, with Jacksonville selecting Anton Harrison at No. 27 overall.

In his Tuesday press conference, quarterback Joe Burrow was asked about Williams and what their conversations have been like over the offseason.

“We love Jonah,” Burrow said. “Jonah’s been a big part of our success for the last couple years. So, hopefully, we have him back. But business is business.

“Whatever Jonah thinks is best for his career is what he’s going to do. And we’ll support him in whatever he decides.”

Williams has started 42 games over the last three seasons at left tackle. But with Brown on the squad, Williams projects to be the team’s right tackle to start the 2023 season because La'el Collins is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in December.

