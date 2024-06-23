Joe Burrow hoists MVP, Bengals make Super Bowl in new bold predictions

The Cincinnati Bengals remain a hot pick for wins and awards in 2024 for obvious reasons.

Perhaps the biggest obvious reason is the health of Joe Burrow, given his past production and the fact he’s shown up even bigger this offseason.

Burrow, in fact, nets the highest honor possible by reeling in the MVP award in a list of bold predictions from Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr:

The Bengals’ quarterback will finally, officially be back. Amid Cincinnati’s Super Bowl run, Burrow will post 4,700 passing yards and 35 touchdowns en route to an AFC North title. I predicted a Super Bowl run and brilliance from Burrow last year, before the preseason calf injury (which I am still assuming was much worse than we’ve been led to believe) and the torn wrist ligaments sidetracked any attempt to make it through a full season. I am now simply taking my position and bringing it into the new season like an investor who will not let go of his once darling stock in the portfolio.

Now for the bad wrinkle: The very top prediction of the list is the Bengals losing the Super Bowl to the Detroit Lions.

But hey, the star passer getting an MVP and the team contending again isn’t the worst thing that could happen — fans know that well enough after a summer injury pretty much derailed all of last season.

And another prediction that the Bengals get back to contending around a top-five passer? Not bad.

