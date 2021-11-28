Joe Burrow hits Tee Higgins for a 32-yard touchdown, Bengals lead 17-3

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is out for the second straight week with a foot injury.

That’s a problem for Pittsburgh’s defense.

Cincinnati has scored on all three of its possessions to build a 17-3 lead early in the second quarter.

Receiver Tee Higgins beat cornerback James Pierre — playing in Haden’s stead — for a 32-yard touchdown down the right sideline. Higgins went up to high point the ball and Pierre was well out of position as the Higgins reeled it in.

It was Higgins’ third touchdown reception of the season.

Quarterback Joe Burrow has started 7-of-7 passing for 83 yards with a TD, completing passes to five different receivers.

Running back Joe Mixon has 10 carries for 59 yards.

