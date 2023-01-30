Joe Burrow hits Ja’Marr Chase as Bengals gamble on fourth down
The Cincinnati Bengals rolled the dice and came up smelling great on a fourth-down gamble in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Sam Hubbard recovered a fumble to set up Cincinnati at the KC 45.
Faced with a fourth-and-6 on the first play of the fourth quarter, Joe Burrow went deep into double coverage and looked for former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase.
SAM HUBBARD RECOVERS THE FUMBLE AT MIDFIELD.
The play was good for 35 yards and set the Bengals up with a first-and-goal.
ON 4TH AND 6… JOE TO JA'MARR.
On second down, Burrow handed off to Samaje Perine, who found paydirt.
A PAT by Evan McPherson and the game was tied at 20.
No quit in these @Bengals. Tie game once again!
