Joe Burrow has historic day, accounting for 501 yards, 4 TDs

The Atlanta Falcons flew into Cincinnati but all they did was see Joe Burrow passes soar over them on Sunday.

The Bengals’ quarterback had a massive game, accounting for 501 total yards, and 4 touchdowns, as Cincinnati downed the Falcons, 35-17.

He had 344 yards passing … in the first half.

Joe Burrow at halftime: 🔥 21/25

🔥 3 TDs

🔥 344 yards

🔥 158.3 perfect passer rating pic.twitter.com/I6ZtPRcUgA — PFF (@PFF) October 23, 2022

The numbers border on astonishing:

Players in recorded NFL History with 450+ Passing Yards, 3+ Pass TD, 80+ Completion %, & a rushing TD in the same game: Joe Burrow – Today That’s it. pic.twitter.com/BEP8KLnbez — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) October 23, 2022

Most Pass Yards in a single game since start of last season Joe Burrow 525 (Week 16, 2021)

Joe Burrow 481 (Sunday)

Tua Tagovailoa 469 (Week 2, 2022)

Joe Burrow 446 (Week 17, 2021) That's a lot of Joe B pic.twitter.com/uBlvZQj8Qi — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 23, 2022

Joe Burrow is doing it all. 4 total TDs already today. 📺: #ATLvsCIN on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/CArnZv4iDN pic.twitter.com/QrGYSmfCeM — NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2022

Oh, and he remains the most stylish QB in the league.

