Joe Burrow has historic day, accounting for 501 yards, 4 TDs

Barry Werner
The Atlanta Falcons flew into Cincinnati but all they did was see Joe Burrow passes soar over them on Sunday.

The Bengals’ quarterback had a massive game, accounting for 501 total yards, and 4 touchdowns, as Cincinnati downed the Falcons, 35-17.

He had 344 yards passing … in the first half.

The numbers border on astonishing:

