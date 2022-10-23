Joe Burrow has historic day, accounting for 501 yards, 4 TDs
The Atlanta Falcons flew into Cincinnati but all they did was see Joe Burrow passes soar over them on Sunday.
The Bengals’ quarterback had a massive game, accounting for 501 total yards, and 4 touchdowns, as Cincinnati downed the Falcons, 35-17.
He had 344 yards passing … in the first half.
Joe Burrow at halftime:
🔥 21/25
🔥 3 TDs
🔥 344 yards
🔥 158.3 perfect passer rating pic.twitter.com/I6ZtPRcUgA
— PFF (@PFF) October 23, 2022
Today's MVP @JoeyB pic.twitter.com/3fINaFQ113
— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2022
The numbers border on astonishing:
Players in recorded NFL History with 450+ Passing Yards, 3+ Pass TD, 80+ Completion %, & a rushing TD in the same game:
Joe Burrow – Today
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/BEP8KLnbez
— Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) October 23, 2022
Most Pass Yards in a single game since start of last season
Joe Burrow 525 (Week 16, 2021)
Joe Burrow 481 (Sunday)
Tua Tagovailoa 469 (Week 2, 2022)
Joe Burrow 446 (Week 17, 2021)
That's a lot of Joe B pic.twitter.com/uBlvZQj8Qi
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 23, 2022
Joe Burrow is doing it all. 4 total TDs already today.
📺: #ATLvsCIN on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/CArnZv4iDN pic.twitter.com/QrGYSmfCeM
— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2022
Oh, and he remains the most stylish QB in the league.
Back in The Jungle.@JoeyB | #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/Uil0mRDFri
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 23, 2022