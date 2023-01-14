Joe Burrow had top-five selling jersey in 2022

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had jerseys flying off the shelves in 2022.

The NFL just revealed the top 10 jersey movers of the 2022 season and Burrow ended up fourth on the list.

That slotting put Burrow behind only Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Not a bad finish for Burrow on a list peppered with teams in much, much bigger markets. It’s been a while since a Bengals player has charted so highly and the continued stay near the top since his rookie season shows that Burrow has major appeal beyond the Bengals fanbase.

That’s nothing short of a good thing, and it’ll be interesting to see how another deep playoff run might push Burrow even higher in the coming seasons.



