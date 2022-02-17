Joe Burrow’s going viral for his funny Super Bowl chats with Rams defenders

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow really introduced himself to the NFL this year while becoming the Comeback Player of the Year and helping lift his team to the Super Bowl.

But he made sure to introduce himself to the Rams’ biggest defenders during the big game, too.

NFL Films caught Burrow introducing himself to various members of the Rams defense, including Von Miller, Aaron Donald and Eric Weddle.

Now, Rams defenders obviously knew who Burrow was. But they hadn’t technically met him. And those that know Burrow behind the scenes will just know…this is just Burrow being himself.

It’s the same reason Burrow was constantly getting praise from opponents during mic’d up sessions this season. It’s why his response about LA weather went viral and why he went out of his way to wear a friend’s jacket to help his business.

The clip:

Burrow had to introduce himself to @VonMiller and the Rams D 🤝 pic.twitter.com/rtnv6UVwUM — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 16, 2022

And what one of the players in the clip had to say about Burrow after the game:

You see the respect that @weddlesbeard showed @JoeyB on the field here. After the game, here's what Weddle said to me on Burrow—Safe to say he's one of the many willing to bet big on 9's future. (More in this week's MAQB: https://t.co/uf1wHOPahV) https://t.co/LXcPv7RJ2m pic.twitter.com/cg5RTDxAMD — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 17, 2022

