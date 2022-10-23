Joe Burrow goes off as Bengals beat Falcons

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had one of the finest games of his NFL career today against the Falcons, throwing the ball with ease and racking up huge passing numbers as the Bengals led from start to finish.

Burrow completed 34 of 42 passes for 481 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions, as the Bengals took an easy 35-17 win over the Falcons. Burrow also ran for a touchdown.

The Bengals got big games from all three of their starting wide receivers: Tyler Boyd had 155 yards and a touchdown, Ja'Marr Chase had 130 yards and two touchdowns, and Tee Higgins had 93 yards.

The Falcons’ offensive play calling suggested that coach Arthur Smith doesn’t have much faith in Marcus Mariota, who barely passed despite trailing all game: Mariota completed just 8 of 13 passes for 124 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Now 4-3, the Bengals are in good shape in the AFC North. The Falcons fall to 3-4, which may be good enough to compete in the terrible NFC South, but they turned in a disappointing performance today.

