Joe Burrow gives most midwestern answer ever when asked about LA weather

Chris Roling
·1 min read
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow isn’t a Los Angeles type of guy.

During the final media session before Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams, reporters asked Burrow about how he vibes with the weather there in the local area.

Not well, apparently.

Burrow dropped the following, per Sports Illustrated’s James Rapien: “I don’t know if I would wanna live here [in Los Angeles]. I like seasons, having a different wardrobe.”

The weather has been unseasonably warm in Los Angeles, at least for guys who hail from Ohio like Burrow.

Burrow’s Bengals had to practice at the University of Cincinnati a couple weeks prior to the Super Bowl in order to escape a winter cold front that swept through the area.

Fast forward to this week, Burrow and Co. have been practicing in warm weather for a game set to be in the 80s.

And truth be told, most from Burrow’s part of the country might nod in agreement over his take on West Coast weather.

