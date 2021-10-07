Joe Burrow gets a Joe Montana comparison from Bengals coach

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow isn’t unfamiliar with high-profile comparisons.

He is, after all, the guy who just joined the record books alongside Joe Marino, Peyton Manning and Kurt Warner.

And now he’s got a Joe Montana comparison on his resume.

Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack recently threw out the comparison, citing Burrow’s “aura” that reminds him of Montana. According to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com, Pollack said the following while talking about what makes the two so similar: “You gravitate to guys like that.”

And while some of these comparisons often come from media-types and are often silly, Pollack would know — he played with Montana back in the 90s. If he says Burrow has that it factor that teammates love, rest assured he’s seen it unfold in the past.

Montana, considered one of the greatest ever, won four Super Bowls with three Super Bowl MVPs and two NFL MVP awards.

