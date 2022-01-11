Joe Burrow a full participant in Tuesday practice

The Bengals rested Joe Burrow for their Week 18 game against the Browns — a choice they likely would’ve made even if Burrow hadn’t come down with a knee injury late in the Week 17 victory over the Chiefs.

But Burrow was listed as a full participant in last Friday’s session. And that trend continued to start the practice week for the Wild Card round, as Burrow was once again listed as a full participant on Tuesday.

Burrow said Tuesday that last week was good for him physically, but he’s ready to get back at it.

Cornerback Ricardo Allen (concussion), receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring), and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) did not participate in Tuesday’s session.

Cornerback Jalen Davis (ankle) and cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (ankle) were limited.

Guard Hakeem Adeniji (ankle), defensive end Sam Hubbard (thigh), kicker Evan McPherson (groin), defensive end Cam Sample (hamstring), guard Quinton Spain (ankle), and tight end C.J. Uzomah (knee/hip) were all full.

