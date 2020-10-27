Joe Burrow has full attention of past NFL QBs like Kurt Warner

It’s easy for outside onlookers to praise Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow doesn’t look anything like a rookie most of the time and he’s set several NFL records over the course of his first seven games.

Even in a Week 7 loss to the Cleveland Browns it was hard not to come away impressed considering Burrow threw for 406 yards and three touchdowns with another touchdown as a runner — and was three yards shy of leading the team in rushing.

But to those in the know, Burrow is somehow even more impressive. Former NFL quarterbacks, for example, have come away from film sessions even more impressed than most.

Take Dan Orlovsky’s comments about the film:

Just got done re-watching @JoeyB tape from today. It’s better than I thought-and I thought it was outstanding. He understands where the ball should go and what “type of pass” is needed for that play/coverage so fast he looks like a 10 year All-Pro bet…@Bengals QB is a STUD — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 26, 2020





One of the most prominent names to comment on this take?

Hall of Famer Kurt Warner:

I 2nd this… taking notes and most of them are “Great Read” or “Great Throw” – kid is playing as consistent in decision making as almost anyone in NFL (shhhh… and he’s a rookie)! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) October 26, 2020





Incredibly commentary when recalling that Burrow didn’t get a preseason or typical post-draft process, nevermind the dire state of the roster around him.

Like always, it speaks to the dramatic measures the Bengals must take to keep building up around Burrow, who so far has clearly lived up to his generational-type billing.