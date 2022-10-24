Joe Burrow is first QB with five 400-yard games in first three seasons

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow didn’t set a career high by throwing for 481 yards during Sunday’s win over the Falcons, but he did achieve another milestone.

Burrow became the first player in NFL history with five games of 400 or more passing yards in the first three seasons of his career. He also has three of the five biggest passing days in Bengals history, including the franchise-record 525 yards he posted in a game last season.

None of that news led to any deep thoughts from Burrow about his place in team or NFL history.

“Nope,” Burrow said, via the team’s website. “I have great players around me, and great coaches.”

Burrow’s outing featured three touchdown passes, including one to Ja'Marr Chase that Chase called the best pass that his LSU and Bengals teammate has ever thrown. That would explain why Burrow feels the team’s offense is hitting its stride as we near the midway point of the regular season.

