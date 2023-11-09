Joe Burrow finally settled debate on whether Ohio State can claim him as a football alumnus

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow might be an Ohio man at heart, but he knows where his football success comes from.

While talking with reporters on Wednesday, Burrow was asked about if Ohio State should or should not claim him as one of its alumni in the NFL.

Well, the quarterback didn’t hesitate to point out exactly where he draws the line on his days as a Buckeye. To Burrow, he went to school at Ohio State, and he played football at LSU. It’s as simple as that.

If you’re an Ohio State fan, you might want to reconsider that Burrow jersey you’ve been wearing on Saturdays.

Joe Burrow: "I went to school at Ohio State. I played football at LSU." Joe Burrow made his own statement on why OSU should or shouldn't claim him as one of their own in the NFL. #Buckeyes #LSUTigers @fox19 pic.twitter.com/sedLyY0HnC — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 8, 2023

It makes a ton of sense for Burrow to claim LSU as his football home. While he was part of Ohio State to start his career, it’s down in Baton Rouge where he really got his chance to show the world how good he was.

He won a national title for the Tigers before heading back up to Ohio to start his NFL career with the Bengals. While Cincinnati can claim him as one of its football stars, it doesn’t sound like Ohio State should anytime soon.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire