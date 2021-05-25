Joe Burrow on the field, throwing at Bengals’ first OTA

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has said he expects to be ready to go before the start of the season after tearing his ACL on November 22. The indication today is that he’s well on his way.

The Bengals opened their Organized Team Activities today, and Burrow was on the practice field, wearing a helmet and throwing passes, while also wearing a large brace on his surgically repaired left knee.

In videos from practice, Burrow did not appear to have any trouble dropping back, planting his feet and stepping into his throws.

Now more than six months beyond his injury, Burrow still has rehab work to do, but there’s every indication that he’ll be on the field when the Bengals open the season against the Vikings on September 12.

