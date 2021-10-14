Joe Burrow featured among QB gravestones in Myles Garrett’s front yard

It would appear Myles Garrett has some big plans for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow this year.

The Cleveland Browns superstar pass-rusher has transformed his front yard in the name of Halloween, equipping it with several gravestones featuring opposing quarterbacks he’ll face this year.

One of those is Burrow, alongside Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens and even a rookie like Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears.

It’s a funny idea and if anyone can get away with it, it’s probably Garrett given his NFL-high seven sacks and eight tackles for loss.

Garrett had three sacks against Burrow and the Bengals over two games last year. They meet again in Cincinnati in Week 9 and in Cleveland to close the season in Week 18.

Myles Garrett really decorated his front yard with QB gravestones for Halloween ☠️ pic.twitter.com/HBCj4Sd4ru — Pickswise (@Pickswise) October 14, 2021

